 

Iqbal Surve's donation to Western Cape ANC a 'thing of the past' - Magashule

2019-08-16 12:29

Ethan Van Diemen

Businessman and chairperson of Sekunjalo Independent Media Iqbal Survé (Lerato Maduna)

Businessman and chairperson of Sekunjalo Independent Media Iqbal Survé (Lerato Maduna)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule on Thursday sought to relegate the contentious issue of a donation from controversial businessman Dr Iqbal Survé to the ANC in the Western Cape to the annals of history.

Magashule was briefing the media following the establishment of the party's new Western Cape interim provincial committee (IPC)

News24 reported, just prior to the May 8 general elections, that Survé's Sekunjalo group had donated R1m to the party in the Western Cape, with the businessman saying he wanted nothing in return.  

He said the donation was because of his desire to "deepen democracy" for the 2019 national and provincial elections.

"I have only one condition to this support," Survé had said. "Do not give us [the company] anything in return. It's very important that our support is unconditional."

A day before the elections, the ANC in the Western Cape decided to return the donation. 

The party's provincial acting chairperson at the time, Khaya Magaxa, said that most donation requests went through a "thorough assessment" before being accepted by the party, News24 reported.

"Due to the fact that this happened a mere three days before the election, we had no time to do such an assessment or to consider how such a donation would be perceived given the revelations made at the Commission of Inquiry into allegations of impropriety regarding the Public Investment Corporation," Magaxa said.

Responding to a question about the status of the donation on Thursday, Magashule said: "Let's not make it an issue. The organisation has a right to raise money from anywhere, and transparently and openly so. 

"So it's not an issue for now, we are moving forward, we [are] not going back to things of the past."

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    anc  |  sekunjalo  |  ace maga­shule  |  cape town  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Marikana commission can't be blamed for fact that there were no prosecutions' - Judge Farlam

2019-08-16 12:28

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: We have one lucky winner! 2019-08-15 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 