 

Irate mine workers take PMC to court

2018-01-21 05:46

Sizwe sama Yende

-
Tolie Mnisi

Tolie Mnisi

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

More than 3 000 former mine workers have launched a class action against a liquidator they accuse of being secretive about the R421.9m surplus accrued from their pension fund.

The former workers of Palabora Mining Company (PMC) in Phalaborwa, Limpopo, have been fighting for at least 12 years to get their money after PMC’s pension fund was liquidated in 2005.

The gist of the copper mine workers’ claim is that the fund’s liquidator, Garth Barnard, who was appointed by the Registrar of Pension Funds, has not been transparent about the amount of surplus accrued, nor about how and when it will be distributed.

Tolie Mnisi (75), the chairperson of the Palabora Pensioners’ Forum, said 3 133 former employees had come forward to claim what they are owed.

He said 673 employees had died without seeing a cent of this money while the forum tried in vain to claim the money on their behalf.

Mnisi worked in the copper mine for 24 years and took early retirement in December 1998.

“Some of us retired, some were retrenched and some resigned, but the fund did not pay us the surplus,” he said.

He said he got R68 000 when he retired and was told he would get the rest of his money when he reached retirement age.

“They did not call me back. That’s why we’ve been fighting.”

In his affidavit in the Pretoria High Court, Mnisi said he wanted the court to review and set aside the calculation performed by Barnard, and that he must be ordered to recalculate the benefits to be paid to the beneficiaries.

“In protest to the manner in which the calculations have been performed, we have thus far refused to provide our banking details to the liquidator or to collect cheques for our benefits,” he said.

“The course of action we intend to pursue is to review and set aside the calculation performed by the liquidator, to order the liquidator to recalculate the benefits and for the liquidator to pay the recalculated benefits to members of the class action,” Mnisi added.

The PMC decided to liquidate the fund following the introduction of the Pension Funds Second Amendment Act, which is aimed at ensuring that surpluses of pension funds are allocated equally to beneficiaries.

A surplus on a pension fund happens when the fund accumulates extra money after all expenses have been paid.

In an effort to reach funds liquidator Barnard, City Press contacted Financial Services Board (FSB) spokesperson Tembisa Marele, who did not respond to written questions.

The Registrar of Pension Funds falls under the FSB.

Read more on:    mining

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Father's agony over death of daughter, grandchildren in Kroonstad train crash

37 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: Ban Markus Jooste's horses from the Sun Met or expect protests - PSA
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Chapmans Peak 00:43 AM
Road name: Chapmans Peak Drive

Cape Town 08:29 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, January 20 2018-01-20 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 