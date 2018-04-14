Ironman contestant disappears in the middle of the night

Police are searching for a missing Ironman contestant who went missing in the early morning hours on Friday, ahead of this weekend’s Ironman Africa championship in Port Elizabeth.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said the 48-year-old David Rene Roger Bellet-Brissaud, from Gabon, had been reported missing by his wife early on Friday morning.



She said police information had Bellet-Brissaud and his wife checking in at their hotel on Thursday afternoon.



"After settling in, the couple took a walk on the beachfront and later dined with friends from Gabon who were also participating in the event, at the Boardwalk complex," she said.



Naidu said the couple had retired to their room at around 21:00. She said Bellet-Brissaud’s wife had apparently woken up at around 01:00, and noticed he was not in the room.



"CCTV footage shows that Bellet-Brissaud left the room, walked out the hotel and down the street. It is not clear in which direction he walked once on the main road.



"He did not take his wallet or cellphone with him," Naidu said.



Naidu said the athlete had been wearing a black hoody top with the words 'Adidas' on the sleeves, blue jeans and takkies.



"He wears prescription glasses and sports a beard. His hair is slightly long. He does not speak fluent English.



"It is the first time that the couple is visiting Port Elizabeth and this would have been his first race," she said.



Naidu said Police were appealing to anyone who may have seen Bellet-Brissaud or may provide any information of his whereabouts, to contact D/W/O Eric Mathews at SAPS Humewood on 083 380 3714 or Crime Stop 08600 10111