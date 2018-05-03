 

Irvin Khoza hits back at Danny Jordaan over criminal charges

2018-05-03 16:59

Angelique Serrao

Irvin Khoza (Gallo Images)

Soccer boss Irvin Khoza has hit back at South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan saying allegations that he had anything to do with the woman who laid rape charges against Jordaan were malicious and untrue.

In a Premier Soccer League press conference on Thursday Khoza said he would investigate the allegations that he had paid for the flights and accommodation of singer and former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson.

This morning News24 revealed that a set of potentially dubious emails and invoices between a travel agent and Khoza were believed to be at the centre of the criminal complaints opened against him and Ferguson by Jordaan.

A PDF document titled "Invoices and Credit card auth" purportedly shows an email exchange between travel agency Fli-Afrika and Khoza on April 8 this year. When the document's authenticity was checked by News24, numerous discrepancies were found.

In March, Ferguson filed a rape complaint against Jordaan with police in Parkview, Johannesburg. She accused the SAFA president of raping her in a Port Elizabeth hotel 25 years ago.

Ferguson currently lives in Sweden.

Hints about a 'massive fight'

This week The Sunday Times reported that Jordaan, who maintains that he is innocent, had opened a case of defamation, criminal collusion and conspiracy against Khoza and Ferguson. The report said the case was opened because Jordaan believed Khoza had paid for Ferguson's flights and accommodation through a third party. Jordaan refused to give details.

Ferguson denied that Khoza had paid for her air tickets.

On Thursday afternoon Khoza denied the allegations against him. He said he did not know Ferguson, had never met her, spoken to her or had any form of contact with her or anyone she is associated with.

"I know nothing of what is alleged by Danny Jordaan both in the media and to the police about me," Khoza said.

He said that on Friday, April 27, during a meeting, the SAFA president had told him he wanted a "massive fight".

"He insinuated my involvement in something he was going to expose," Khoza said.

Khoza said when he asked what that was Jordaan responded that he should wait until Saturday and Sunday to see.

"Throughout this discussion it did not even cross my mind that I would wake up on Sunday to see the most bizarre conspiracy theory involving my name," Khoza said.  

'I refuse to be a scapegoat'

The man known as the Iron Duke then accused Jordaan of having a history of accusing him of wrongdoing.

"Common to these events is that Dr Jordaan is a victim of the all-powerful Irvin Khoza," he said.

Khoza said that in 2004 after South Africa won the bid to host the 2010 World Cup tournament there were allegations that Jordaan was shot at, and Khoza was said to be the key suspect.

He said he agreed to a closed-door meeting about this with Jordaan and the matter was cleared up.

Khoza said later he was accused of planning a coup at SAFA.

"Again, I agreed to a closed-door meeting and the matter was cleared," Khoza said. "It is important to point out that a tactic Jordaan uses against his perceived enemies is to attack someone publicly and apologise privately."

Khoza said that the latest allegations were a breach too far and he was following up on them. He said he had called his bankers to see if anyone had somehow accessed his credit cards and paid Fli-Afrika. He had also asked his internet service provider to see if his email account had been compromised in any way.

"I refuse to one more time be Danny Jordaan's scapegoat in a matter that has nothing to do with me," Khoza said.

