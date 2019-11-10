Is cover-up behind delay in Senzo Meyiwa murder case? – report

The narrative that former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was murdered in a robbery gone wrong has long been a cover up, the Sunday Independent is reporting.

Instead, the weekly publication reports, he was allegedly shot by one of the seven people in the family home of Meyiwa's girlfriend at the time, singer Kelly Khumalo.

Meyiwa was gunned down at Khumalo's mother's home in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014. Initially, it was claimed that at least two men - one of them armed - stormed the house intending to rob its occupants. In the chaos Meyiwa and one of the men were entangled in a struggle before the goalkeeper was shot.

The paper claims the murder docket contains details of how the ex-Orlando Pirates stopper was "accidentally" shot when he allegedly tried to intervene in a quarrel between Khumalo’s sister Zandi and her boyfriend Longwe Twala.

The report states that the former lead investigator in the case, Colonel Bongani Gininda, is said to have withheld a crucial statement he had received in 2017 on who killed Meyiwa and why.

It further said that a case of defeating the ends of justice was opened against him in May. He has since been transferred to KwaZulu-Natal, the Sunday Independent claims.

Last week, City Press revealed that an audio recording exists, in which "a senior executive in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) tells a member of Meyiwa's family that the police will again question those who were in the house at the time of Meyiwa's murder".

The NPA official is reportedly heard telling Meyiwa's relative that the people in the house on the fateful day "lied".

The five-year-old unsolved case is back in the spotlight after the Meyiwa family approached lobby group AfriForum for help in their pursuit of justice.

READ: Senzo Meyiwa's family turns to AfriForum to help prosecute his killers

Meyiwa's family has raised concerns about a lack of action on the part of the NPA, something the prosecuting authority has denied.

Last month, advocate Andrew Chauke, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the Gauteng Local Division, said he had met with Sifiso Meyiwa, Senzo's brother, to explain to him why the prosecution could not proceed, News24 reported.

Questions over the handling of the investigation arose once again this week, when Police Minister Bheki Cele seemed to suggest he didn't know where the docket on the high-profile case was.

In an interview on eNCA on Thursday, Cele said he believed the docket was "supposed to be with prosecutions... but I'll have to confirm that".

Compiled by Kaveel Singh and Sheldon Morais

