Is there a doctor on the plane? Ex-Health minister Motsoaledi helps bleeding passenger - report

Former Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is no stranger to rolling up his sleeves and helping out anyone who needs medical care despite his political position as a Cabinet member.

In 2010, during a public service industry strike, Motsoaledi assisted staff in Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital casualty ward.

And the minister, who now heads Home Affairs, has shown he doesn't just do it for the cameras or the media.

Sowetan reports that Motsoaledi, a trained medical doctor, sprung into action when a passenger on an SAA flight from Namibia to South Africa started to bleed profusely from their nose on Friday.

The publication spoke to another passenger who was on the flight - Ntokozo Mahlangu - on Sunday.

Mahlangu shared what he witnessed and his thoughts on the minister's actions on this Twitter account on Sunday morning.

He described Motsoaledi as "totally incredible".

In 2010, the minister said he had note practiced in more than 16 years, Eyewitness News reported.

Well, it seems he hasn't lost any of his touch.