Is this fake interpreter Thamsanqa Jantjie spotted dancing at SONA? These tweeps seem to think so

Is this Thamsanqa Jantjie jamming at SONA? Tweeps seem to think so. (Screengrab)

Could Thamsanqa Jantjie, the bogus sign language interpreter at Nelson Mandela's memorial service, have turned to a life of entertaining?

Some people on Twitter seem to think so after spotting a man remarkably similar in appearance in the navy band at the State of the Nation Address (SONA) this week.

His lookalike, dressed in a smart suit, enthusiastically got down to the music with elaborate spins and arm gestures while holding a mic.

His flourish of hands was not that different to what the world witnessed in 2013 when, flanked by world leaders, Jantjie introduced words such as "prawns" and "rocking horse" into a string of gibberish during speeches.

Twitter users were amused by the footage of the SONA performance:

It remains a mystery what Jantjie is getting up to these days. He re-emerged briefly in 2014 when he starred in an advertising campaign for live-streaming app Livelens.