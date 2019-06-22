 

Is this fake interpreter Thamsanqa Jantjie spotted dancing at SONA? These tweeps seem to think so

2019-06-22 18:04

Correspondent

Is this Thamsanqa Jantjie jamming at SONA? Tweeps seem to think so.

Is this Thamsanqa Jantjie jamming at SONA? Tweeps seem to think so. (Screengrab)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Could Thamsanqa Jantjie, the bogus sign language interpreter at Nelson Mandela's memorial service, have turned to a life of entertaining?

Some people on Twitter seem to think so after spotting a man remarkably similar in appearance in the navy band at the State of the Nation Address (SONA) this week.

His lookalike, dressed in a smart suit, enthusiastically got down to the music with elaborate spins and arm gestures while holding a mic.

His flourish of hands was not that different to what the world witnessed in 2013 when, flanked by world leaders, Jantjie introduced words such as "prawns" and "rocking horse" into a string of gibberish during speeches.

Twitter users were amused by the footage of the SONA performance: 

It remains a mystery what Jantjie is getting up to these days. He re-emerged briefly in 2014 when he starred in an advertising campaign for live-streaming app Livelens.

Read more on:    cape town  |  sona
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Joburg man survives train hit

55 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Winning weekend feels all round for one lucky player 2019-06-21 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 