Is Zandile Gumede set to return to eThekwini municipality?

Despite media reports of embattled eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede backtracking on her resignation, the ANC's national spokesperson, Pule Mabe, told News24 he was not aware of her intention to hold on to the mayoral chain.

Mabe said he would be in an informed position to answer detailed questions on Thursday morning.

This comes on the back of widespread reports that Gumede withdrew her resignation following a meeting with ANC officials at Luthuli House.

Swearing-in delayed

Gumede's latest move is believed to have led to the delaying of the swearing-in ceremony of the eThekwini municipality's new mayor and deputy mayor which was set to take place on Wednesday.

However, KwaZulu-Natal ANC spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu told eNCA the swearing-in process was postponed due to technical issues.

He added the provincial office had not confirmed receiving Gumede's letter withdrawing her resignation.

News24 tried unsuccessfully to get comment from Mthembu.

Meanwhile, a source told Mail&Gaurdian Gumede had informed city manager Sipho Nzuza in writing on Wednesday about her withdrawal.

According to TimesLive, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule indicated he was also not aware she had withdrawn her resignation.

On Tuesday, News24 reported Gumede's supporters still believed their backing of the embattled politician was justified, while the DA welcomed her official resignation from the council

Gumede and other senior executives in the eThekwini and Msunduzi executive councils have officially handed in their resignations, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal confirmed on Monday.

A day after her official resignation on Tuesday, Mzomuhle Dube, the spokesperson for the eThekwini ANC branch that supports Gumede, said many people had plotted to have her removed and the processes building up to her dismissal were unfair.

"Everything we did was justified. The process she was subjected to was grossly unfair. We cannot change that position. But we have to think about people of eThekwini."

Dube claimed executive council members in the eThekwini metro had gotten rid of Gumede to move up the political ladder, but they were in turn also removed from office.

Gumede is currently out on bail relating to corruption charges involving a Durban Solid Waste tender. The case resumes in January next year.

The DA welcomed Gumede's resignation, saying it was long overdue.

