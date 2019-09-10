 

Israeli tourist gang-raped at Mpumalanga lodge

2019-09-10 08:20
iStock

An Israeli woman holidaying in Mpumalanga was gang-raped and her two companions assaulted and robbed at a lodge in Graskop on Sunday. 

According to TimesLive, provincial spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said on Monday that officers were still on the hunt for four men who were allegedly involved in the attack.

He reportedly said the gang attacked the woman and the couple and demanded that they take off their clothes.

The men allegedly raped the woman and robbed the three of their personal belongings before fleeing the scene, Hlathi reportedly said.

Oupa Pilane, president of Kruger Lowveld Chamber of Business & Tourism (KLCBT), told the Lowvelder that he was distraught about the attack on the tourists.

READ | 5 facts about femicide in South Africa

He reportedly said these crimes needed to be prioritised as the numbers of tourists visiting the area are declining by the day. "This affects us and has an impact. We are really worried and we are currently also talking to our members," he said.

The attack comes as the country is still reeling from a spate of brutal attacks on women. Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa called the spate of murders, kidnapping and violence perpetrated against women a "national crisis" which has left him horrified, News24 reported.

"This is a national crisis," Ramaphosa said. "Gender-based violence has become a huge crisis and it's something we have to address now."

Uyinene Mrwetyana, Janika Mallo, Leighandre Jegels and Jesse Hess were among those who were recently abused and murdered.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler


