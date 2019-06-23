'It all happened so fast!' - motorist who escaped death when boulders fell on car

Marc Thackwray, 28, who miraculously escaped serious injury when boulders fell on his car on the Franschhoek Pass. (Supplied)

"It all happened so fast! I cannot remember the exact details, I am just glad I got out with no injuries..."

This is how 28-year-old Marc Thackwray described his ordeal when he narrowly escaped death following a rockslide at Franschhoek Pass during rainy weather on Saturday.

Thackwray is in good spirits after making it out of the rock fall with little to no injuries.

News24 reported how Thackwray and his stepfather got caught in the landslide on Saturday.

Pictures showed their white car battered by the rocks, resulting in a crumpled bonnet and dented roof.

READ: PICS: Motorist narrowly escapes death as boulders roll on to Franschhoek pass

As the boulders came raining down, Thackwray realised they were in grave danger.

He told News24 he simply heard his stepfather urging him to run from their car.

'We started running'