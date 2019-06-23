 

'It all happened so fast!' - motorist who escaped death when boulders fell on car

2019-06-23 12:09

Canny Maphanga and Jenna Etheridge

Marc Thackwray, 28, who miraculously escaped serious injury when boulders fell on his car on the Franschhoek Pass.

Marc Thackwray, 28, who miraculously escaped serious injury when boulders fell on his car on the Franschhoek Pass. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

"It all happened so fast! I cannot remember the exact details, I am just glad I got out with no injuries..." 

This is how 28-year-old Marc Thackwray described his ordeal when he narrowly escaped death following a rockslide at Franschhoek Pass during rainy weather on Saturday. 

Thackwray is in good spirits after making it out of the rock fall with little to no injuries.

News24 reported how Thackwray and his stepfather got caught in the landslide on Saturday.  

Pictures showed their white car battered by the rocks, resulting in a crumpled bonnet and dented roof.

READ: PICS: Motorist narrowly escapes death as boulders roll on to Franschhoek pass

As the boulders came raining down, Thackwray realised they were in grave danger.

He told News24 he simply heard his stepfather urging him to run from their car. 

'We started running'

"It all happened in a blink of an eye. We started running and the rocks began to fall... As they fell, the rocks would break into a million pieces and one hit my ankle and I fell," he said.

Thackwray recalled getting up immediately and running until he was a safe distance away from the falling rocks.

"I had never heard of or seen anything like this, not even when I used to live in Mpumalanga."

Pass closed

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa on Saturday said the pass was closed because rocks had fallen on to the road. Authorities had to turn motorists away from both sides of the pass.

franschhoek pass

A picture taken by motorist Maki Chase following a rock fall on Franschhoek Pass. 

Maki Chase and her husband Steve were driving through the pass to McGregor when they came to a stop around 10:25.

"We could just see a little white car right next to this huge landslide. It was raining. We stopped in shock," she told News24.

She said the driver was out of the car and his passenger, Thackwray, was lying next to the road in shock and pain.

'Blood on his hands and knees'

They thought Thackwray had broken bones.

"He showed me blood on his hands and knees," she said.

"He and his stepfather had been driving from Struisbaai down the mountain and his step-dad had his wits about him because when he saw rocks falling, he apparently said hold on and slammed on the brakes."

After the boulders hit, the men jumped out the vehicle.

A big boulder fell on the front bonnet first and swung the vehicle around, before another boulder hit the back door of the vehicle on the passenger side.

Chase said it would have taken a while for an ambulance to arrive so she drove them to the hospital.

Marc Thackwray, 28

Marc Thackwray, 28, who miraculously escaped serious injury when boulders fell on his car on the Franschhoek Pass. (Supplied) 

"I am a bit sore but it is nothing too bad, just a few scratches on my arms and legs," Thackwray told News24.

He sprained his leg, has a swollen hand and is currently recuperating at his sister Samantha's home following a medical check-up.

"My medical check-up went well and we are currently just dealing with the ordeal until we make a plan to return home," he said.

Africa said the pass remained closed. "It is very difficult to say at this stage when it will be opened again." 

ALSO READ: PICS: Cape Town storm causes damage to buildings, trees uprooted 

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cape town  |  weather  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Hawks arrest Northern Cape man trading fake diamonds

2019-06-23 11:45

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: A big night for one lucky winner! 2019-06-22 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 