 

'It cannot be business as usual' - civil society groups to shutdown Sandton

2019-09-13 06:55

Canny Maphanga

Uyinene Mrwetyana, Janika Mallo, Leighandre Jegels and Jesse Hess were abused and murdered. (File)

Uyinene Mrwetyana, Janika Mallo, Leighandre Jegels and Jesse Hess were abused and murdered. (File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Civil society groups are expected to assemble in the early hours of Friday morning to peacefully march against sexual, gender-based violence and femicide.

Members of the public from Alexandra, Pretoria, Soweto, Carletonville, Tembisa, the Vaal as well as universities across the province will join the protest to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange stating that "it will not be business as usual".

"It WILL NOT be business as usual in Sandton on Friday. We will NOT be silenced. We are done praying! We are done with dialogues! We are done with listening to messages condemning violence by men. It’s time for action!" Total Shutdown tweeted on Thursday afternoon.

The march follows a series of protests under the hashtag #AmINext following the tragic deaths of young women in South Africa, including Uyinene Mrwetyana, Leighandre Jegels, Meghan Cremer and Ayakha Jiyane and her three siblings - all acts of gender-based violence. 

ALSO READ: Gender-based violence: Show us your action plan, Mr President

The JSE says that it will be "business as usual" tomorrow and there is no contingency plan in place ahead of the protest.

"No, not at all [business will continue]. It is a peaceful protest for something important and they want their voices to be heard," spokesperson Pheliswa Mayekiso told News24 on Thursday.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar is expecting thousands of protesters to show up to the march.

Commuters are urged to avoid the following roads which will be blocked off from 03:00 to 14:00: Rivonia Road between Grayston Drive & 5th Street and Gwen Lane & Maude Street.

Read more on:    jse  |  johannesburg ­  |  protests  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

PICS | #ShutDownSandton: Thousands gathering at JSE in protest against gender-based violence

2019-09-13 06:57

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One Daily Lotto player gets R450k richer! 2019-09-12 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 