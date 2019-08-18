It could be organ harvesting – Gift of the Givers on missing SA men in Vietnam

Similarities
in the cases of two missing South Africans living and working in Vietnam have
revealed a pattern that indicates a possibility that organ harvesting was
involved, according to Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman.
"From
everything we have seen in both these cases, it doesn't seem likely to be
anything else. We are hoping there is still a chance to save them,"
Sooliman told News24 on Sunday.
He was speaking about John Bothma
and Mushfiq Daniels who lived in the same city in Vietnam, where they worked as
teachers. Both befriended an American woman and then vanished.
"There was also an organ
harvesting ring that was bust earlier this year. When I sat down and researched
this, it came up as a likely possibility."
He said that both men had strong
family ties and were not wealthy enough to be taken for ransom.
"At this point, there has
been no ransom and both were in constant contact with their loved ones."
Bothma was last seen in Ho Chi
Minh City on May 18, while Daniels' family last heard from him on July 3.
Suspicious
American woman
Sooliman said they would exhausted all avenues to attempt to find the men.
"One of the families is
already in that country trying to gather more information. An American woman in
both stories is quite suspicious."
He was referring to a generous
American woman who had established a close relationship with both men and often
offered financial assistance.
"The teaching gig in Vietnam
doesn't pay very well. Daniels, for example, had money sent to him so he could
purchase a ticket. The fact that the description of this woman comes up, points
to a possible link to be investigated."
Sooliman added that Daniels
seemed distressed on the day he went missing.
"We
will do whatever we can to assist the families and try to get to the bottom of
this," he added.
Gift of the Givers often assists
families which have loved ones in distress overseas.
The organisation has played a
pivotal role in the case of abducted photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed and helped
to obtain a proof of life video earlier this year.
Mohamed was abducted on January
10, 2017 in Syria.
