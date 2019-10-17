'It is illegal' - former Bishops teacher's lawyer warns against sharing lewd video allegedly of client

The lawyer for former Bishops Diocesan College teacher Fiona Viotti, who is accused of serious sexual misconduct involving a pupil, says he is investigating a reported leak of an alleged lewd video of her, and has warned that sharing it is illegal.

"I'm investigating the whole issue of the distribution of this material," said advocate William Booth, counsel for Viotti and her family.

"It is illegal," Booth stressed on Thursday.

"It is illegal to distribute any pictures or videos which may potentially have pornographic content. It is against the law."

He said that, although it was "quite a process" to have something removed from the internet, he warned that it could be investigated by the police.

Several boys 'affected'

"Anybody distributing it, must be aware that it is illegal."

The prestigious boys' school in Rondebosch, Cape Town is investigating allegations against Viotti regarding the reported relationship with an 18-year-old matric pupil.

Viotti has resigned, but school principal Guy Pearson said earlier this week that several boys "have been affected over a number of years".

He asked for pupils to come forward and assist them with their investigation into the claims.

Viotti also resigned from her managerial position at Western Province Schools Water Polo last week, the body told News24.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut repeated on Thursday that a police case has not been laid.