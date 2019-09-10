'It is up to the premier' - Masuku on his fate, as Makhura faces pressure to drop one male MEC

MEC for health Bandile Masuku at the swearing-in of members of the new Gauteng executive council. (File, Palesa Dlamini)

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku says that a decision about him remaining in his post is "up to the Premier David Makhura".

"It is not me who is supposed to respond to this, it is the Premier.

"I am not concerned, I am just interested in making sure that where I am now, that I am doing the best of my ability," he told News24 during a media briefing at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital on Tuesday.

Masuku was presenting a progress report, regarding his 100 days in office, at the public hospital in Soweto.

This is in light of reports that Makhura is under pressure to drop one male MEC in his cabinet after the ANC Women’s League expressed its dissatisfaction with the lack of women in the Gauteng government.

Party deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte confirmed at a press conference last month that, following a discussion about provincial leadership, the NEC had decided the Gauteng government needed to have a 60-40 gender representation. This was pertinent particularly in provinces where the premier is male.

Makhura's cabinet has 10 MECs, five of whom are women, instead of the required six, City Press reported.

Masuku further said he had not had any engagements with the premier regarding the NEC request.

"No, we have not spoken," he told News24.

"It is his prerogative to decide who he drops or does not drop..." Masuku said.

Makhura is yet to announce any decision on the fate of male MECs his cabinet who include: Masuku; Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi; Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile; Economic Development Agriculture and Environment MEC Kgosientso Ramokgopa; and Roads and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo.

Makhura's spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga told News24 on Tuesday that the province was awaiting a decision from the NEC on whether it could keep the status quo.