The scene where a motorcyclist was shot and killed on Saturday. (Supplied)

A man was killed in broad daylight in an apparent hit in Allen's Nek, Roodepoort, on Saturday morning.

The man, 51, had been standing next to his motorbike, near the intersection of Christiaan de Wet and Rooibok Street, around 10:30, said Gauteng police spokesperson, Colonel Lungelo Dlamini.

He said a black car suddenly parked behind the bike and two armed men jumped out.

It is understood the men were dressed in black, had gloves on and wore balaclavas and sunglasses to hide their identities.

An eyewitness, who did not want to be identified for fear of being targeted, told News24 he was nearby when he heard shots firing in rapid succession.

"I would say it was least four to six shots and I saw the guy fell down. The one guy (shooter) got back in the car and another came out. He shot another four shots," the eyewitness said.

"It looked like it was a hit and they wanted to kill this guy."

Dlamini said the men fired shots before getting back into their vehicle and fleeing the scene.

According to the eyewitness, everyone in the vicinity was shocked and some rushed to the motorcyclist's aid.

He said that when someone took a photo of the shooters' car, the driver apparently flashed a zap sign.

From the victim's identity book, it appeared he was a national of an eastern European country.

An ambulance arrived within 10 minutes but it was too late.

Dlamini said no arrests had yet been made and the motive for the shooting was not yet clear.

Officers cordoned off the scene as forensic experts combed the scene for clues.