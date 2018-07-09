 

'It only sunk in when I saw all four of them' - mother of quadruplets

Christina Pitt

Inga Mafenuka is presented with gifts by Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo. (Christina Pitt/News24)

Inga Mafenuka is presented with gifts by Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo.

The 22-year-old mother of quadruplets, Inga Mafenuka, was showered with gifts when Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo visited her in hospital on Monday.

The Khayelitsha mother, who gave birth to two girls and two boys at Tygerberg Hospital on Friday, said she was overwhelmed by the news.

"It only sunk in when I saw all four of them after I gave birth," Mafenuka said.

"I am prepared to take care of them. I have no choice, whether I'm overwhelmed or upset. I have to be a mother to them."

The proud mother, who is also an IT student, could not hide her smile when she was presented with numerous baskets of teddy bears and baby supplies.

The tiny tots were named by their grandmother.

Bubele and Buchule were the names given to the boys, while the girls were named Bunono and Bungcwele.

Mbombo, who had previously worked as a midwife, said the birth was quite a rarity.

'Each baby had their own paediatrician'

"There is excitement because the [babies] were conceived naturally and not through IVF (in vitro fertilisation)," she said.

"The issue is getting donors for nappies. Mediclinic is negotiating with Huggies and Dis-Chem [and] has confirmed that they will also supply."

A team of obstetricians, midwives and paediatricians performed a Caesarean section procedure.

Obstetrician in training Dr Celesté van Drunick said that she was both nervous and excited about the procedure.

A team of doctors helped deliver the quadruplets
A team of doctors helped deliver the quadruplets at Tygerberg Hospital. (Supplied)

"Each baby had their own paediatrician. It was quite difficult to organise because we don't always have four doctors available," she said.

"[Inga] was such a good mom, very relaxed. It was extraordinary getting those babies out. There was no trouble, no complications."

Paediatrician Dr Haseena Hassan said that the babies weighed between 830g and 1 030g.

"The babies were quite small as they were premature. So we were quite worried, especially about the lungs," she explained.

"But the babies came out surprisingly well and we were able to stabilise them quite quickly. Only one of the babies required resuscitation at birth. We started them on oxygen machines at birth, but three of them are off the machine already."


The quadruplets in incubators at Tygerberg Hospital. (Christina Pitt/News24)

