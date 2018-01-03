 

'It was about finding the right balance' - Joburg matriculant

2018-01-03 10:39

Jan Bornman

King David High School Linksfield matriculant, Ryan Seligmann. (Supplied)

Johannesburg – Ryan Seligmann, a pupil from King David High School Linksfield, believes it is very important to find the right balance between academics, sport and cultural activities to succeed in matric.

Seligmann, 18, who was vice-captain of the cricket team and head of the sound and lighting team, said finding balance was critical.

He is planning to study actuarial and business science at the University of Cape Town.

"It was about finding the right balance," he said. "It’s not all about working hard or sitting at your desk all day, but it is also using that interest, whether your interest may lie in sport or cultural."

Seligmann said it was a difficult time for him when he lost his grandfather shortly before his preliminary examinations, but he knew it was important to stay focused.

"That was an extremely difficult time for me," he said.

'Make the most of the year'

Seligmann knew that he had to focus on mathematics and the sciences to gain admission to the programme he wanted to study. So, he put more effort into those subjects.

Despite having to focus to secure his admission to his university of choice, he still had time to play cricket and soccer, and lead the group responsible for the lighting and sound at school events.

"Sound is a weird passion of mine," Seligmann said. "I’ve genuinely enjoyed learning the skills and I really like running a show."

To succeed in matric, Seligmann advises the class of 2018 to work hard, diligently and consistently, and to put in effort.

"Have the best time and make the most of the year," he said.

"I also believe it is incredibly vital to pay back to your school and be grateful for the opportunities they gave you.

"So, whether that is representing them in the positive light they deserve, or any other way, it is important in your matric year that you are grateful for your school and for what they have done for you," Seligmann said.

