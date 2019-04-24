 

'It was important to come' - Ramaphosa as relief funds released for flood-stricken areas

2019-04-24 14:30

Kamva Somdyala

Flooding in the informal settlement of BottleBrush, south of Durban. (Rajesh Jantilal, AFP)

Flooding in the informal settlement of BottleBrush, south of Durban. (Rajesh Jantilal, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

President Cyril Ramaphosa has visited affected areas that were ravaged by floods in the KwaZulu-Natal area on Wednesday, conveying condolences to those who lost loved ones while announcing that relief funds would be allocated.

The president also assessed damages caused by the floods and laid a wreath at the site where a house collapsed in Chatsworth, killing seven family members.

Heavy rains hit the province at the start of the week, while the Eastern Cape town of Port St Johns reported that low-lying areas had been flooded by heavy rains.

Ramaphosa was accompanied by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister, Zweli Mkhize, Police Minister Bheki Cele and eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede amongst other officials.

"It was important to come and see what has happened [and] we pass our condolences to the families of those who have died in this disaster. We are saddened by what has happened here. The loss of life is never easy, especially when so unexpected," Ramaphosa said.

SEE: 21 devastating pics of the KZN flood

Ramaphosa said he had been given the green light by National Treasury that there are emergency funds available to assist affected families. "Money will be mobilised to assist our people. These are emergencies that are budgeted for, so resources will be mobilised in the biggest way so that people currently in need are assisted," said Ramaphosa. 

"We want to commend rescue services at all levels of government for their rapid response. Resources have been mobilized and our teams on the ground have saved lives. More than 1000 people have been displaced and government is providing shelter and support to those in need."

Mkhize said a task team will be deployed to assess the infrastructure damage caused. At least 51 people have been confirmed dead following heavy rains and flooding. Others have been left injured and displaced.

KZN Cooperative Governance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube reportedly said that more bodies had been discovered under the rubble as rescue operations continued throughout Tuesday night.

Members of the public have been urged to identify their loved ones at various KZN mortuaries, News24 reported.

On Tuesday, people's homes had been swallowed by raging floods, while scores of others have been misplaced in Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape, forcing them to take refuge in community halls and churches.

On Wednesday morning, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said operations on its Metrorail service remained suspended.

  

At the same time, South Africans have, on social media rallied to assist affected areas with clothing, blankets and food supplies.

Read more on:    cyril ramaphosa  |  durban  |  flooding
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cape Town train fire: 'This is a very serious matter' - judge tells accused

2019-04-24 13:41

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: R400 000 jackpot goes to one player 2019-04-23 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 