 

'It was shocking behaviour' – journo on Floyd Shivambu's scuffle with photographer

2018-03-20 12:38

Jan Bornman

Cape Town – Netwerk24 has condemned the attack on one of its photographers, by EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu outside Parliament on Tuesday morning.

Shivambu was caught on camera with his hand around the throat of Netwerk24 photographer Adrian de Kock, while another man had his hands on De Kock and his camera.

De Kock said he went over to Shivambu to get a comment about the disciplinary hearing of Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille when the scuffle started.

"I went over to Floyd to try and get comment from him for the Patricia de Lille hearing, just to see if, as the opposition, he has any comment," De Kock said after the incident.

"I went to him and I said to him: 'Do you have any comment,' and he said: 'No, you must delete the picture,' and I said: 'I can't delete the pictures'.

"And then he started grabbing my camera, trying to delete the pictures… He went for my camera and then tried to break my camera," De Kock added.

He said he would report the incident to the police.

In a video, which Cape Argus journalist Jason Felix posted on Twitter, De Kock can be heard shouting multiple times: "Leave my stuff alone." As more journalists approach, Shivambu leaves De Kock alone and walks away.

Netwerk24 editor Henriette Loubser condemned the attack "in the strongest terms".

"Journalists should be free to do their work without being intimidated or attacked," she said.

Shivambu cut News24's phone calls on Tuesday morning and responded with an SMS, saying that he couldn't talk. He asked News24 to text him instead.

When News24 asked him for comment, he responded that he was busy in a meeting.

'No need' for assault

News24 reporter Tammy Petersen, who witnessed the attack on Tuesday, said she was shocked by the aggression.

"It didn't look like there was any provocation. It was shocking behaviour," she said.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi could not immediately be reached for comment.

Parliamentary Press Gallery Association (PGA) chairperson Andisiwe Makinana said the association was "appalled by the assault" on De Kock.

"Any journalist working in the parliamentary precinct, on assignment and outside any restricted area, has the full right to photograph and ask questions of any public representative," she said.

"There was no need for Mr Shivambu to assault Mr De Kock," Makinana said.

She added that the PGA would write to the Speaker of the National Assembly, the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces and the EFF to ask for an apology from Shivambu and for disciplinary action to be taken against him.

SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) chairperson Mahlatse Mahlase said Shivambu's behaviour was unacceptable.

"Sanef condemns the incident in the strongest possible terms and is extremely disappointed by Shivambu’s actions," she said.

"This type of intolerant behaviour is unacceptable in a democracy.

"As a member of Parliament, he is entrusted with protecting our hard-earned media freedom and freedom of expression, as is enshrined in our Constitution. He should lead by example and champion journalists’ protected right to do their work without fear or favour," she said.

Read more on:    eff  |  netwerk24  |  floyd ­shivambu  |  cape town  |  parliament 2018  |  media

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

IPID probes death of 62-year-old during Eastern Cape protest

2018-03-20 11:12

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: EFF's Floyd Shivambu attacks Netwerk24 journalist
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, March 17 2018-03-17 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 