It's a boy! Mall security guards help deliver baby

What To Read Next

Johannesburg – A woman unexpectedly gave birth to a baby boy, with the assistance of mall security guards, while shopping at a Northriding mall.

ALSO READ: Court staff deliver baby Lunathi

ER24 paramedics were called in by security guards and found the woman lying down in the security office, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

"Several security members were offering the woman assistance. Paramedics assisted the woman and fully assessed her. [After] a short time, a boy was delivered," he said.

The newborn and the mother were transported to Rahima Moosa Hospital, and are reportedly doing well.

ALSO READ: Nurse delivers healthy baby girl on the roadside

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter