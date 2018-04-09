 

It's a mistake. I apologise - Mantashe on museum plans for Winnie's Brandfort home

2018-04-09 21:37

Iavan Pijoos

ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe. (File, Mujahid Safodien, AFP)

ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe. (File, Mujahid Safodien, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Inside Winnie's dilapidated Brandfort home

2018-04-09 16:04

Zindzi Mandela's childhood friend and a frequent visitor to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's Brandfort home provides a glimpse of what the house used to look like. Watch.WATCH

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe has apologised to the people of Brandfort because plans to turn the home of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela into a museum have still not materialised.

"The fact that it has not been erected up to now is a mistake. I apologise. We are owing the people of Brandfort a museum here," Mantashe, who is also Minister of Mineral Resources, said.

He was speaking at the memorial service held for Madikizela-Mandela in Brandfort on Monday afternoon.  

Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at Milpark Hospital after a long illness. She was 81-years-old.

The Department of Arts and Culture allocated funds to the project 10 years ago, but there has still been no progress.

Madikizela-Mandela lived in the dilapidated three-bedroom house when she was banished to the Free State town in 1977.

The house was given to Madikizela-Mandela and her children, Zindzi and Zenani, so that they could live in it.

Mantashe said the department should be the driving force behind the project.

"That house has a historic place in South Africa, therefore it must be restored as a heritage site. There must be a monument there. That commitment can't be limited to the province."

Read more on:    winnie madikizela-mandela  |  gwede mantashe

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

This is the end of the road for Oscar Pistorius - NPA

53 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Tall ship built for sailors of all abilities docks in Cape Town
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:56 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 16:50 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, April 7 2018-04-07 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 