It's a mistake. I apologise - Mantashe on museum plans for Winnie's Brandfort home

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe has apologised to the people of Brandfort because plans to turn the home of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela into a museum have still not materialised.

"The fact that it has not been erected up to now is a mistake. I apologise. We are owing the people of Brandfort a museum here," Mantashe, who is also Minister of Mineral Resources, said.

He was speaking at the memorial service held for Madikizela-Mandela in Brandfort on Monday afternoon.

Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at Milpark Hospital after a long illness. She was 81-years-old.

The Department of Arts and Culture allocated funds to the project 10 years ago, but there has still been no progress.

Madikizela-Mandela lived in the dilapidated three-bedroom house when she was banished to the Free State town in 1977.

The house was given to Madikizela-Mandela and her children, Zindzi and Zenani, so that they could live in it.

Mantashe said the department should be the driving force behind the project.

"That house has a historic place in South Africa, therefore it must be restored as a heritage site. There must be a monument there. That commitment can't be limited to the province."

