 

'It's a surreal feeling' - IEB matriculant with 12 distinctions

2018-01-03 12:37

James de Villiers

Toni Panzera from St Stithians College who achieved a whopping 12 distinctions in the IEB examinations. (Supplied)

Toni Panzera from St Stithians College who achieved a whopping 12 distinctions in the IEB examinations. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – Getting things done as soon as possible was the secret behind Toni Panzera’s success in the recent IEB examinations. 

Panzera, 18, earned a whopping 12 distinctions – making her the highest performing matriculate in history at St Stithians Girls’ College in Johannesburg.

"It's a surreal feeling, it's weird, I don't really think of myself ever as one of the best, I kind of just put my head down this year and worked as hard as I could to get the best results possible," she told News24.

"Overall, my passion is learning, and so I wanted to take a wide variety of subjects."

Panzera credits her success to her high school accounting teacher, Martin Perold, who taught her the subject mostly after the formal school day had been completed. 

"He's really just been there for me personally and also academically - for just supporting and helping me through hard times," she says. 

"So a massive thank you to him because without him this definitely... would not have been possible at all."

Studying abroad

Looking towards 2018, Panzera plans on studying mathematics at a university in the United States.

"I am pursuing it mainly because firstly I love maths and secondly I am not sure what I'd like to do one day," she explains. 

"Maths is quite a broad course that sort of opens up many doors and allows you to get into other related fields with a mathematical background."

TO SEE YOUR IEB RESULTS CLICK HERE

Panzera has already been accepted into the University of Denver and Southern Methodist University in Dallas, but is still waiting to hear from Brown University where she'd ideally like to go. 

"My big dream in life, currently, is to obviously study in America and get accepted [and] get a scholarship [or] financial aid to achieve that dream."

She advises future matriculants to "focus on your goals".

"Don't procrastinate, it is honestly the worst thing you could do. You should really just get things done as soon as you get them because otherwise you end up having this massive workload and it is just not fun," Panzera says. 

"I [also] think it is so important to have a clear picture in your mind of exactly where you want to go and what you want to do, and I think if you don't lose sight of those you won't really go wrong."

Passion for writing

Panzera, who calls herself an avid reader but mostly "had to study for fun the past year", ultimately dreams on writing a book one day. 

"I have always been passionate about writing and creative writing," she says. 

She believes the world would be a better place if more people worked with drive and ambition. 

"Too many people are focused on doing the bare minimum and thinking as little as possible," Panzera says. 

"The workplace needs more thinkers and dreamers, and people who are not afraid to take risks."

Read more on:    ieb  |  johannesburg  |  matric 2017

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'My secret was not to overwork myself' - Randburg top-performing IEB matriculant

2018-01-03 12:21

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
The simple life of Ceres' mountian dwellers
 

WATCH: This guy flew a drone through NYE fireworks

Incredible drone footage showing the almost magical New Year’s Eve fireworks exploding above the Peruvian city of Lima.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

WATCH: Man takes off on deck chair connected to 90 balloons
Top 10 global football transfers
New couples should only see each other twice a week
Why are you attracted to women who look like your mother?
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, January 2 2018-01-02 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 