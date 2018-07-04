 

'It's called conservation': US woman under fire for killing 'rare' giraffe in SA hits back

2018-07-04 10:09

Kauthar Gool

Tess Thompson. (Photo: Twitter/@africlandpost)

Tess Thompson. (Photo: Twitter/@africlandpost)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Kentucky-born woman has sparked worldwide outrage on social media after posting pictures of a black giraffe she killed during a hunting trip in South Africa.

While Tess Thompson Talley’s trip took place in June 2017, the pictures went viral after surfacing on Twitter in June this year.

According to reports, the 37-year-old posted them on Facebook in 2017 with the caption, “Prayers for my once in a lifetime dream hunt came true today! Spotted this rare black giraffe bull and stalked him for quite a while.”

“I knew it was the one. He was over 18 years old, 4000 lbs (1800 kg) and was blessed to be able to get 2000 lbs (900 kg) of meat from him.”

The Facebook post has since been deleted, but the pictures have now sparked international fury.

Even celebrities like US actress Debra Messing and British comedian Ricky Gervais have waded into the fray, with the Will and Grace star calling Talley “a disgusting, vile, amoral, heartless, selfish murderer”. Ricky’s tweet was laden with expletives, The Guardian reports.

Game management 

But Talley seems to feel quite the opposite about her hunting habit. In a statement to Fox News, she defended herself, saying the black giraffe was part of a sub-species that is not rare at all.

“The numbers of this sub-species is actually increasing due, in part, to hunters and conservation efforts paid for in large part by big game hunting,” she said.

She added that giraffe was too old to breed and had killed two younger bulls who were able to procreate, causing the numbers to drop.

“This is called conservation through game management,” said Talley, who insists it was not a “canned” hunt.

"For all the people wishing death or even threatening death to me, this does nothing positive for your 'movement,' it only shows the world how lopsided your priorities are,'' she said.

 "The very same picture could have been posted, and are posted daily, of men with their trophies and not a word is said.”

Sources: The Guardian, The Washington Post, Fox News

Read more on:    us  |  animals  |  hunting  |  animal abuse  |  conservation

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Dams half full, but too early to call for easing restrictions

2018-07-04 05:18

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Armed robbers steal man's watch in Pretoria
 

How to manage your pet's fear of fireworks this 4th of July

If fireworks scare your dog or cat? They are not alone. While they’re fun for humans, the loud, unexpected sounds of fireworks cause stress and anxiety for a lot of dogs.

 

Paws

#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
10 things you owe your pet
Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, July 3 2018-07-03 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 