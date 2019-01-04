 

'It's hogwash' – ANC on reports that stolen millions were meant for party event

2019-01-04 20:55

Ntwaagae Seleka

(File: AFP)

(File: AFP)

The ANC in Limpopo has denied that millions of rands allegedly stolen in Polokwane last weekend were meant to be used for party activities. 

The party said it was dismayed by reports "insinuating" that a municipal manager was attacked and robbed of money which was meant for the ANC.

READ: Limpopo municipal manager assaulted, robbed of 'R5m in ANC cash'

According to the Sowetan, the municipal manager of the Mopani District Municipality, Republic Monakedi, was with a friend in a private office on Jorrisen Street, Polokwane, around 10:00 on Sunday when a group of unknown suspects allegedly barged in.

The two were assaulted and robbed of their cellphones, wallets and car keys.

"They were robbed [of] an undisclosed amount of cash and other valuable items before the suspects fled the scene," police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe said.

Sources told the newspaper that the stolen money amounted to R5m and would have been used in Durban during the ANC's January 8 statement event. 

Police following leads

Ngoepe said no arrests had been made at this stage and that the suspects were still unknown.

He said a case of business robbery was being investigated and leads were being followed up on.

Municipality spokesperson Witness Tiva said they were shocked by the incident and hoped the police would speed up the investigation.

Tiva said the municipality was calling on people with information that could lead to the arrests of the suspects to come forward.

"We hope that the police will do their best in terms of ensuring that they crack this case, because the municipal manager is holding a key position in our institution and we cannot afford to run without his service and presence," Tiva said.

He added that the provision of services would not be hindered while Monakedi was recovering.

He was expected to be discharged on Friday. 

'Allegations undermining anti-corruption fight'

Provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane said in a statement on Friday evening that the ANC had no knowledge of the alleged incident and that it did not have a financial relationship with the Monakedi.

"The ANC has official platforms of raising funds and cannot bestow such a big responsibility to an individual who holds no official and elected position in the organisation at the level of the province. 

"The ANC employs numerous fundraising mechanisms, and does not involve intermediaries, especially who are government officials. The reports suggest that the ANC had raised funds from various business people, for logistics to the January 8 statement in Durban. 

"We view this as utter hogwash, and it borders on undermining the strides made by the ANC in Limpopo to fight corruption. These are unfounded allegations, which are aimed at tarnishing the integrity of the ANC in Limpopo, and edge on pitiable journalism," said Lekganyane. 

anc  |  polokwane
