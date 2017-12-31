'Its karma!' - Social media users attack Tumi Morake following crash

Johannesburg - The news that radio presenter and comedian Tumi Morake and her family were involved in a car accident on Friday has been met with disparaging comments on social media, including that the incident was "karma".

Other users have stated that those who were criticising her following a dangerous accident were being racist.

Morake, who was travelling with her husband and three children, was driving towards Sun City in a sponsored silver Jaguar when the head-on collision took place on the R556.

The occupants of both cars sustained minor injuries.

'Well but shaken'

The comedian’s publicist, Monica Steyn, told Channel24 that Morake and her family were doing okay, but were quite shaken.

In September Morake faced backlash over a comment she made on apartheid during the breakfast show on Jacaranda FM.



Morake compared apartheid to a bully taking a child's bicycle, and then the child being made to share the bicycle.

Social media crime pages shared details of the accident, including pictures of the damaged vehicles and the response was vitriolic.

Screen grabs from comments on the Intelligence Bureau SA post on the accident were being shared on Twitter. Users said the accident was "blind justice" and that "karma is a bitch".

One screen shot was from Johan van Rhyn who said in response to the post on Facebook: "RIP… oh she did not pass on… Hope she uses her second chance on life… to look back at the comments she makes witout thinking of the negative impact on society [sic]."

Carel De Lange @foederatii posted that he bets "the bully’s stolen bicycle will come in real handy now".



Other social media users were outraged by the comments and while some responded with more hate, many others said they were ashamed by what they had read and wished Morake a speedy recovery.

Twitter user Vhugala wrote “This is what white People think of #tumimorake accident, kindly visit the Intelligence Bureau Page and you shall see how evil these things are."

User Pieter Potgieter said on Facebook said he found the comments shocking.

"I do not wish this on anyone! Not even my biggest enemy! Reading this, I am ashamed to say I am white, afrikaans and was to some extent offended by her comments (but during this time, that is irrelevant). We as white and afrikaans people were not raised THIS heartless! Never! We as a bigger nation were not meant to fight over the demise of another! SIES!!!"

Yolandé De Beer wrote on Facebook: "Karma? Really? Her children & husband was in the car with her that had nothing to do with this whole story. May all involved recover swiftly."

Following Morake's comments in September a Pretoria business threatened to pull advertising from Jacaranda FM, while trade union Solidarity laid a formal complaint with the South Africa Human Rights Commission.

A Facebook page called "Boycott Jacaranda 94.2 FM" was also formed.

The station said after the incident that Morake had its "full support", adding that it is "at times impossible" not to offend listeners.



"We never intend to offend or alienate a single listener, but this is a delicate, and at times impossible, balance," the broadcaster had said.

The Broadcasting Complaints Commission (BCCSA) later dismissed complaints that the remarks by Morake constituted hate speech.



