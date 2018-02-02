 

Some good news for Allister Coetzee amid rugby drama

2018-02-02 16:00

Marelize Potgieter

PHOTO: Getty Images/ Gallo Images

SA Rugby announced on Friday morning that Coetzee’s two-year tenure as the Springboks’ head coach is ending with immediate effect.

This comes after a letter written by Allister to the South African Rugby Union (Saru) was leaked. In the letter Coetzee accused Saru of lacking commitment to transformation and also criticised the body for the difficult conditions under which he worked.

His letter claims, among others, that the management team he worked with in 2016 had been imposed on him and that no written agreement was concluded with him regarding expectations and targets for Bok performance.

Saru’s rugby department will take charge of the Springbok coach’s responsibilities until the team’s training and management group for 2018 is confirmed later this month, a Saru statement said.

“First and foremost, we had to assess what’s in the best interests of the Springboks,” Saru CEO Jurie Roux explained the termination of Coetzee’s services.

“We’d like to thank Allister for his passion and dedication to the Springbok cause and we wish him every success in his next role.”

Coetzee says SA rugby is and will remain close to his heart in future, which is why he believes the time has come for him and the team to go their separate ways.

However, it wasn’t a week of only bad tidings for Toetie, as Coetzee is nicknamed in rugby circles.

His eldest daughter, Melissa Morgan, and her husband Mark welcomed a baby boy during the week. The couple already have a daughter, Marissa. Coetzee’s wife, Dianne, posted on Facebook how delighted she and her husband are about their new grandchild.

“Thank you, Lord, for blessing us with such a beautiful grandson. God is good. I love you all very much,” she shared.


All the best to the Coetzee family!

