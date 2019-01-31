 

'It's not helpful for South Africa' - Mahumapelo's views on '9 lost years' comments

2019-01-31 07:26

Tshidi Madia

Former North West ANC chairperson Supra Mahumapelo at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, he is challenging the NEC Decision to disband his NEC. (Tshidi Madia, News24)

Former North West ANC chairperson Supra Mahumapelo at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, he is challenging the NEC Decision to disband his NEC. (Tshidi Madia, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former president Jacob Zuma's staunch ally, Supra Mahumapelo, has pleaded with ANC leaders – those for and against Zuma - to stop debating his legacy in public.

Mahumapelo expressed his views just a day after Zuma took to Twitter to defend his nine years in office as head of state.

He was responding to recent comments made by his successor, Cyril Ramaphosa, and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni about the country's "nine lost years". Ramaphosa often indicated that the period was one in which the country and the ANC had lost their moral compasses.

READ: 'These were not nine wasted years' - Zuma hits back at detractors in ANC

But Zuma hit back via Twitter, posting that, when he took over as leader, he "never once blamed any predecessor or pointed to any perceived failing of any predecessor".

"I do not believe we have betrayed that trust and I remain proud of much of what we and the country achieved over the past decade. Could we have done more? Yes. Could it have been better? Yes. Was it a wasted decade? No," Zuma posted.

Mahumapelo spoke to journalists during a lunch adjournment at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg where he and others are challenging the party's decision to disband the North West provincial executive committee (PEC).

READ: Mahumapelo in talks with ANC to find political solution to court challenge

He said he wished all leaders would not air their views on the matter.

"We will continue to face difficulties and we will make mistakes along the way and our responsibilities is to promise South Africans that we will forever work on improving on our mistakes, instead of pointing fingers," said Mahumapelo.

"Imagine if we started from Langalibalele Dube and point out every mistake that was there over the past 107 years, the ANC would not move forward," he added, referring to the party's first president.

Mahumapelo blamed some of the country's challenges on colonialism and apartheid, and acknowledged that there was no way of perfecting leadership.

Mahumapelo, known for his close relationship with the former president, said the blame game was not a direction South Africa should be taking.

"My request to the leadership of the ANC: Let's pause a bit, move away from this debate. It's not helpful for South Africa and the ANC," he said.

Can't stop people using my name

Mahumapelo insisted he had no links to the many political parties that were mushrooming across parts of the country.

Parties like the Mazibuye African Congress, the African Freedom Revolution, the African Transformation Movement (ATM) and the African Content Movement (ACM) have been launched recently - all having some link to former president Jacob Zuma.

The ATM has bagged the support of long-time ANC member Mzwanele Manyi, while former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng decided to establish his own party - ACM.

Mahumapelo was once linked to the Mazibuye African Congress before it decided to turn its NGO idea into a political party. However, he denies any links to the party.

"I will always remain a member of the ANC until I die. That is fundamental. It's not going to change and people will continue to link my name, for many years people continue to link my name. It's not going to materialise," said Mahumapelo.

When asked why he had not acted against those associating their organisations with his name, he said he had bigger things to worry about.

"It's up to them. I am not interested in what they are doing. I am just interested in the ANC winning in May," said Mahumapelo.

He added that it was important to keep the ANC united and relevant to South Africans.

"I can't be running after people saying this and that about me."

"It happens to me every hour of the day. Now it means if I do that, I am going to be defocused and not focused on the work I have to do as an ANC member," he continued.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    anc  |  jacob zuma  |  supra mahumapelo  |  johannesburg  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

13 people injured in Joburg minibus taxi rollover

44 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Armed gang robs cash-in-transit guards in Krugersdorp
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 30 January Lottery draw 2019-01-30 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 