 

'It's not his dream, it's the people's dream' - Magashule defends Ramaphosa's SONA high hopes

2019-06-21 05:33

Ethan Van Diemen

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule (ANC via Twitter)

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule (ANC via Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule has defended President Cyril Ramaphosa's lofty ambitions, saying the president and government will implement the programmes laid out in the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

On Thursday, Ramaphosa addressed a joint sitting of Parliament and made a number of pronouncements that were seen by numerous opposition MPs and political analysts as being heavy on ambition but light on detail.

Speaking to News24 after the proceedings adjourned, Magashule said: "...what the president has said is not his dream, it's the people's dream, the nation's dream which is going to be realised."

He added that "our role as an organisation is to ensure that what the president has said is going to be implemented ... so we are going to perform, we are going to realise the dream…"

SCROLL: Ramaphosa dreams big, but MPs scoff 'nightmare'

Magashule said the details of how these dreams would become a reality, would be made clear in the weeks and months to come.

"Ministers come from lekgotlas, as well as deputy ministers as well as director generals, so we are expecting after the lekgotla they have actually made sure they have timelines. We, as the organisation, are going to monitor implementation of what the president has said and as I've said, it is very practical and realistic."

The lofty ambitions bandied about by the president in the address included:

  • Ending hunger in the country in the next 10 years.
  • Halving violent crime in the next decade.
  • Doubling international tourist arrivals to 21 million by 2030

Toward the end of the address, Ramaphosa said: "We want a South Africa that has prioritised its rail networks and is producing high-speed trains connecting our megacities and the remotest areas of our country."

"I dream of a South Africa where the first entirely new city built in the democratic era rises, with skyscrapers, schools, universities, hospitals and factories.

"Has the time not arrived to build a new smart city founded on the technologies of the fourth industrial revolution?" the president asked rhetorically.

One DA MP could be heard shouting in response from their seat: "We can't even get normal trains working."

FULL TEXT: 'We are committed to building an ethical state,' says President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2019 SONA speech

"We are committed to building an ethical state," said President Cyril Ramaphosa in his State of the Nation Address as he revealed his administration would focus on seven priorities, including education and economic transformation. Read the full speech.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    parliament  |  anc  |  cyril rama­phosa  |  ace maga­shule  |  cape town  |  politics  |  sona 2019
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ramaphosa dreams big, but MPs scoff 'nightmare' - SONA AS IT HAPPENED

2019-06-20 22:00

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Thirsty Thursday for two lucky players 2019-06-20 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 