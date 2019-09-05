It's official: eThekwini council finally elects a new mayor

A full sitting of the eThekwini city council has elected former KwaZulu-Natal transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda to succeed Zandile Gumede as executive mayor.

This following a postponement last week when the incumbent, Gumede previously withdrew her resignation from the post.

The ANC on Tuesday upheld the decision that Gumede and the council's entire executive committee steps down from leadership posts and remain as normal councillors.

Gumede told News24 after the announcement that she would accept the party's decision.

Belinda Scott has been elected deputy mayor.

More to follow.