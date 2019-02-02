 

'It's one big nightmare' says mom of another SA teacher detained in China

2019-02-02 14:08

Jenni Evans

Sasha Redman (Supplied)

Sasha Redman (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Another South African teacher has been arrested in China over visa issues, with her frantic mother unable to find out where she is being held.

"It is just one big nightmare," said Capetonian Candice Erasmus, as she battles to find out what is happening to her daughter Sasha Redman. 

Last September, Redman went on a second trip to teach English in China, after her first stint went off without a hitch. 

Only this time, she thought things would be even better when she was offered the chance to go to university to study Mandarin, while teaching English in her spare time.

"She was so excited," said Erasmus, explaining that the 27-year-old from Table View was looking forward to going to university.

She was issued a student visa and was looking forward to a new chapter in her life in Rui'An, Wenzhou.

However, the red flags started going up when, two weeks into her second stint, the school she was teaching English at told her that her university studies were taking up too much time and she had to give that up to focus on her teaching.

Erasmus then received a message from her daughter expressing concern that occasionally the South African teachers at the school were told to hide away.

On Monday, she received another message from Sasha to say that they all had to hide away over the weekend. She had also heard that the police had arrived at the school with a photograph of her, looking for Sasha.

"I said she must just come home," said Erasmus.

It appears Sasha was apprehended for having a student visa, and not a visa allowing her to work and leading the English classes she thought she would just be teaching in her spare time.

She was set to leave China on Wednesday, but on Tuesday Erasmus received a message from Sasha to say she was being taken into police custody, and her phone would be taken away from her. 

Since then she has not been able to contact her daughter. Sasha's friends have told Erasmus her daughter was moved to another police station, only she does not know where. 

"I can't even speak to her," she said. "I don't know if she has clothes, or toiletries, or bedding."

Her case was reminiscient of that of East London woman Tristan-Lee Niemand, who was detained for around a month, also due to visa issues. 

READ: Father of young SA teacher jailed in China 'ecstatic' about news of her release

Erasmus has spoken to the Chinese embassy and to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) and is hoping for answers soon.

She said Sasha has previously worked as an au-pair in Holland and in the US, in addition to her English language teaching, and has not had problems before. 

Comment was not immediately available from Dirco, nor the press office of the Chinese government and will be added when it becomes available.

Read more on:    china  |  education
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Come together for Driehoek says Ramaphosa

2019-02-02 13:04

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: "He didn't die in vain" - Father of Höerskool Driehoek victim finds solace
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 12:14 PM
Road name: CONGESTION

Kommetjie 10:50 AM
Road name: Ou Kaapse Weg

More traffic reports
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Friday, February 1 2019-02-01 21:35 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 