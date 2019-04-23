 

'It's such an awesome feeling to hear and feel the rain': Relief for Beaufort West, but flood warning issued

2019-04-23 10:59

Jenni Evans

Beaufort West (Supplied)

Beaufort West (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The townsfolk of Beaufort West were overjoyed to wake up to the pitter-patter of rain, which will hopefully fall long enough to break a catastrophic drought, the municipality's spokesperson said on Tuesday. 

"It is such an awesome feeling to hear the rain, to feel the rain," spokesperson Marlene Hendricks said. 

"To see the rain running down the street - we are so grateful to the Lord for this rain," she said. 

However, the SA Weather Service has cautioned the Western Cape town, saying flooding could be expected between 12:00 and 23:00.

Nonetheless, people were delighted by the sight of animals on the surrounding farms walking up to pools of fresh water to drink, since the rain started on Monday morning.

She said some people had been late for work on Tuesday because they were playing in the rain - some just standing in it, enjoying the feeling.

Hendricks said it would lift the water tables and, most importantly, give hope to the residents and farmers of one of the oldest municipalities in South Africa. 

Since January, the situation has been so dire that emergency water rations of 10 litres a day were being distributed to residents in high-lying areas of Beaufort West, as three rounds of "water shedding" per day were introduced. 

Also read: Gift of the Givers to unveil aquifer project in drought-stricken Beaufort West

The first is 09:00 to noon, the second is between 14:00 and 16:00, and the last is between 19:00 and 06:00 the next day. 

This meant people had to plan their days around the few hours' water supply they would have.

Not out of danger

Gift of the Givers was assisting with drilling boreholes, and bottled water was being dropped off at houses where the pressure was too low to get to the remaining water.

However, the town would still be careful with its supplies until it was completely out of danger.

They would still have water shedding between 19:00 and 6:00 every day. 

Beaufort West is dependent on three different water sources - mainly the Gamka Dam, Springfontein Dam and Walker Dam - and 36 boreholes in six aquifers, and a water reclamation plant.

Read more on:    beaufort west  |  drought  |  water
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: UCT students build SA's first jumping robot

2019-04-23 10:17

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Two players to split R350 000 prize 2019-04-22 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 