'It's the debit order you forgot about' - SA reacts to load shedding's return and Ramaphosa's broken promise

New year, same load shedding.

Eskom announced on Saturday evening that load shedding would be making its return after the nation was briefly spared over the festive season.

This despite President Cyril Ramaphosa initially stating in December that the country would be load shedding free until January 13.

South Africans on Twitter reacted to earlier than expected load shedding with fury, frustration, fear – and some biting wit.

"Well, the guy who switches the lights off for #Loadshedding is back from leave," tweeted a user named Lazola, while @AydeeMaybrew quipped that "#Loadshedding is the debit order you forgot about."

Eskom announced on Saturday that it would have to implement stage 2 load shedding until Monday morning, following an "unanticipated conveyor belt failure at Medupi power station".

South Africans dismissed the reason given for the loadshedding as unacceptable.

User, Morné van der Berg declared that "Eskom saying loadshedding is now due to bad maintenance is like a teacher saying to a parent: your child failed the school year because I didn't mark the tests #Really".

Meanwhile, @JoffeyCampino joked that "the two most prominent workers at [Eskom are] Somebody and Nobody. Somebody did it but Nobody knows."

Many were angry and critical of Ramaphosa's promise, and wanted answers from those in power.

Tumi Sole wondered whether someone lied to the president, and queried: "…Question is, what will @CyrilRamaphosa do or say this time?"

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan was also called on to address the issue, with User Starcr3st declaring: "I say for the thousandth time: Speak to us Minister Gordhan" adding in the hashtag "#accountability".

Another target of people's ire was the fact that Eskom had itself tweeted a checklist of ways people can prepare for loadshedding.

User, @RoryPetzer said that the move was "like a hijacker telling you what to do when you get hijacked".