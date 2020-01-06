It's the final countdown to matric results for the class of 2019

The Department of Basic Education will release the state National Senior Certificate matric exam results on Wednesday, January 8. (iStock)

The countdown to the annual matric result release has begun with first IEB results becoming available from midnight on Tuesday.

The IEB (Independent Examinations Board) announces the private schools matric results at 00:01 of Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will announce the national matric pass rate later in the evening of Tuesday, January 7.

The Department of Basic Education will release the state National Senior Certificate matric exam results on Wednesday, January 8.

You can get your results from your school or exam centre, but check first to see whether they will be open.

Parent24 has compiled a number of ways for your to get your results.

News24 offers a Matric Results website and mobisite, which can be found here.

You could also check for your results via your exam number in a newspaper.

The Department of Basic Education and IEB are also offering SMS services at a cost of R3 per SMS.

The IEB website will also have the results from midnight, January 7. The Department of Basic Education's website will publish the results on January 8.

Both websites will probably be very busy so there might be delays.

If the results are not what you expected, the date for the supplementary exams has been moved to May and June, instead of the previous February and March dates to give you more time to prepare. And remember, as the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) writes: no exam is worth your life. If you need to speak to somebody, call a SADAG counsellor toll-free on 0800 21 22 23 or 0800 12 13 14, or SMS 31393.

- Compiled by Jenni Evans