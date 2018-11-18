'It's time for a new political order in our country' – Patricia de Lille announces new political party

Former Cape Town mayor and DA member Patricia de Lille says she is ready to serve her country under a new political movement.

"I really have got enough energy left. It is time for a new political order in South Africa," she said at a briefing in Cape Town on Sunday.

De Lille has announced that she is launching a new political party that will contest the 2019 elections in all the provinces.

The former Cape Town mayor announced her resignation from the DA on November 1.

Her announcement on Sunday comes after the Western Cape High set aside the findings of a damning internal report. In the same week mayoral committee member Xanthea Limberg laid a charge against De Lille.

Court order

On Tuesday, the court granted an order, by agreement between the two parties, in which the DA abandoned all of the findings against De Lille in the so-called Steenhuisen report.

One of the allegations in the Steenhuisen report is that De Lille sent a "highly unethical" SMS to Limberg.

De Lille allegedly sent Limberg a text message on September 28, 2016, saying: "I want to keep Achmat so score him highest. Thanks," in an alleged attempt to unduly influence the appointment process of Achmat Ebrahim as Cape Town city manager.