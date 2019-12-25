 

'It's totally heartwarming' - double your bill challenge creator's kind gesture goes viral

2019-12-25 06:54

Canny Maphanga

Nqobile Mseleku

Nqobile Mseleku (Supplied: Facebook)

During a date with her husband at a restaurant in Durban last week, Nqobile Mseleku, 38, decided to put a smile on her waiter's face by doubling the bill in the form of a tip. Little did she know that the kind gesture would go viral, prompting many South Africans to join the #TipChallenge.

"I went out with my husband and we doubled the bill," she told News24 on Tuesday.

"I posted about it on my personal Facebook page and my friends responded with interest. I then decided to take it to the #ImStaying Facebook page and it went viral," she said.

Over the course of the week, South Africans across the country have taken to their respective social media pages to share their tip challenges over the festive season under the hashtag #TipChallenge.

"It is totally heartwarming and humbling, I cried - just imagine the impact of this.

"If it can make people happy and shows a little appreciation, this double the bill challenge will really go a long way for the waitresses," she said.

'Awesome trend'

Leah Chester-Browne took up the challenge on Tuesday and doubled her bill to create a R380 tip.

Another South African, JP Dednam, doubled his bill at the Ocean Basket in Kyalami on Tuesday leading to a R685 tip.

"What a privilege to be able to follow this awesome trend," he said.

Collin Naidoo made a student's day by doubling his bill, leaving a R427 tip.

"I'm up for the challenge. It's a pleasure to see the appreciation. Chantelle is a student and it's great to be a blessing," he said.

Stacey Lee also did her bit, keeping in mind that it's a tough job.

"A small gesture that most of us can do. Waitressing is a tough job often with little gratitude. Let's show our waiters some Christmas appreciation this December! As I gave Sethu the account she smiled and said I'm staying too," she said on Tuesday.

Mseleku further encourages South Africans to play their part in making someone's day this festive season.

