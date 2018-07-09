 

Jacob Zuma fires his long-time attorney Michael Hulley

2018-07-09 15:42

Jeanette Chabalala

Michael Hulley. (Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24)

Michael Hulley. (Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Attorney Michael Hulley says former president Jacob Zuma has fired him.

"Yes, it is true, he terminated our mandate two to three weeks ago," Hulley told News24 on Monday.

When asked whether Zuma had given him any reasons for terminating his services, Hulley said clients were not obligated to furnish them with reasons.

Zuma who is expected to appear in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on July 27 in connection with corruption and other charges, parted ways with Hulley after the attorney represented him for several years.

Hulley is also known as one of Zuma's closest confidants.

The Presidency previously said it would continue to pay Zuma's legal fees until the court decided otherwise.

In March, NPA boss Shaun Abrahams announced that the NPA would go ahead with the prosecution of Zuma on 16 charges, including corruption, money laundering and racketeering.

Former NPA boss Mokotedi Mpshe dropped the charges in 2009, based on the recordings of the so-called "spy tapes", which were presented to him by Zuma's legal team.

The tapes were made up of recordings of telephone conversations between then Scorpions boss Leonard McCarthy and former NPA boss Bulelani Ngcuka, which Zuma's legal team claimed showed political interference in the decision to charge him.

The charges were subsequently withdrawn, just before Zuma was sworn in for his first term as president.

How it all began: Michael Hulley - from taxi lawyer to JZ's man

Paradoxically, it was not politics, but KwaZulu-Natal’s taxi industry, that brought the two men together.

Read more on:    jacob zuma  |  michael hulley

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: SA restaurant chain swaps plastic straws for pasta

2018-07-09 15:58

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: SA restaurant chain swaps plastic straws for pasta
 

4 animals predicting FIFA World Cup 2018 outcomes!

Since Paul the Octopus successfully predicted Spain’s win in the 2010 World Cup, sports-fortune-telling animals have become increasingly popular.

 

Paws

New home for pig’s paintings
What dogs think of Kanye West’s 'lift Yourself' track
#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
10 things you owe your pet
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, July 7 2018-07-07 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 