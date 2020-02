The ANC has described Jacob Zuma as a "law-abiding citizen who has consistently respected the courts", calling on the public to be patient and allow the court to deal with the former president's corruption matter.

On Tuesday, the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg issued a warrant of arrest after Zuma failed to appear for the sitting of his fraud and corruption case.

His legal team told the court he was too ill to appear.

This is a developing story.