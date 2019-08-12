Jacob Zuma throws shade with cryptic tweet, but at who?

Former president Jacob Zuma has warned his Twitter followers that someone was due to pay a heavy price for the things they had done in the past.



Zuma's cryptic tweet, posted in isiZulu, sparked much debate and musings, as people on the social media platform speculated on whom he could be referring to.









Loosely translated, Zuma's message, which starts with him addressing his followers as "Good people", tells a story of how bad things have become and that the excrement has essentially hit the fan.



He added someone was due to face serious consequences for their past indiscretions.

The tweet was liked more than 4 800 times within five hours after it was posted at 12:15. Over 3 400 people were talking about it by 17:15.

As expected, the tweet drew a range of responses with some people slamming Zuma for his leadership and links to state capture, while others said it was clearly a warning to President Cyril Ramaphosa who succeeded Zuma as president of both the ANC and the state.





GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter