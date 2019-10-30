 

Jail break: Alert residents help Limpopo cops nab 3 escapees, 2 others still on the run

2019-10-30 22:38

Ntwaagae Seleka

Limpopo police are still on the hunt for two escapees. (iStock)

Alert residents have assisted the police in Limpopo in arresting three prisoners who had escaped from police holding cells, while a manhunt for two others continues.

The five men, who were awaiting trial for various crimes, escaped from the Witpoort police holding cells on Monday evening.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said 19-year-old Paul Madira, who was arrested for rape, and 27-year-old Lesiba Frans Machaba, who was arrested for a business burglary, were recaptured by the police on Wednesday after they received information from residents.

"The third escapee, Jappie Shiko, 29, was also cornered on Wednesday by members of the community at Phahladira Mall in the Villa Nora policing area outside Lephalale. He was later handed over to the police. Shiko was initially arrested for murder.

"The alertness of our community members and their willingness to work with the police led to the re-arrest of the three awaiting-trial prisoners out of the five who escaped from the Witpoort police holding cells," said Mojapelo.

Bongani Sibanda,Sipho Mpofu
Bongani Sibanda and Sipho Mpofu. (Supplied)

The search for the remaining two escapees, Bongani Sibanda, 31, and Sipho Mpofu, 39, is still continuing, and anyone with information is requested to contact their nearest police station.

The escapees will face additional charges of escaping from lawful custody.

Provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba thanked residents for heeding the police's call for assistance as well as providing valuable information that led to the arrest of the escapees.

