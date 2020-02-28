 

Jail time for mother who called black woman 'k-word bitch with a fat ass'

2020-02-28 07:54
Prison cell. (iStock)

A Johannesburg mother who called a black woman a "k-word bitch" after she bumped into her and her three-year-old daughter at a Pick n Pay store in Kempton Park will spend six months in jail, Times Select reported. 

Marie Basson, 41, reportedly also told Nomsa Masuku she had a "fat ass" and should go to the gym, according to testimony before the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court.

Basson earlier this month failed in a bid to appeal her six-month jail term for crimen injuria. 

This is the second time a prison sentence has been handed down for using the k-word. Vicki Momberg was jailed for two years for her repeated use of the k-word, News24 reported. The former real estate agent was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria after she called a black police officer the k-word 48 times when he came to her aid, following a smash-and-grab incident in 2016. 

In the case of Basson, the court reportedly found that she, like Momberg, refused to admit or apologise for the language she used against Masuku.

According to Masuku, Basson was standing at a till with her three-year-old daughter when she asked the little girl if she could pass her to get to the kiosk, Business Live reported.

Basson reportedly claimed that Masuku had bumped her and her daughter while trying to pass them as she was unpacking her groceries from a trolley.

An altercation then ensued and escalated to the parking lot, where Masuku reportedly said Basson told her, in front of her daughter: "You are a k****r bitch, a k****r bitch with a big fat ass. You should go to a gym."

The Kempton Park Magistrate's Court rejected Basson as an unreliable witness and the Johannesburg High Court dismissed her appeal. 

It was unclear when Basson was due to begin serving her sentence. 

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

