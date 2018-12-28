 

Jane Furse Hospital partly reopened, but theatres not yet functional

2018-12-28 22:09

Pelane Phakgadi

’n Gang in die Jane Furse-hospitaal nadat ’n storm die hospitaal getref het.

’n Gang in die Jane Furse-hospitaal nadat ’n storm die hospitaal getref het.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Jane Furse Hospital near Burgersfort in Limpopo partly opened for patient admissions on Friday after being closed for more than a week.

This follows a storm that left the hospital flooded and damaged.

Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba and Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi assessed the hospital's readiness to readmit patients during an inspection on Friday and determined that parts of it were fit to reopen.

"By the end of our visit there today, two women were already admitted into the labour ward, and we expect that the hospital will continue to admit patients being cautious of its capacity it has for now," said Motsoaledi.

"Officials have now been instructed to start with transporting patients who were relocated to other hospitals during the closure back to the hospital, and we expect most services to be rendered as from now."

READ: Health minister, MEC to assess readiness of Jane Furse Hospital to reopen after flooding

Motsoaledi warned that the facility's theatres were, however, not yet functional, but assured patients that work was underway to get them ready.

"One theatre needs to be worked on some more, while another just needs disinfecting and should be functional within a few days," Motsoaledi added.

Babies delivered by cellphone torchlight

The minister said that locals should expect that wards that were severely damaged will be reopened in phases, but assured them that all units would be functional by mid-January.

"I assure the communities that the hospital is ready for emergencies, especially heading into the New Year's Eve celebrations, where scores of casualties usually occur, and at the same time call on those less serious cases to be taken to nearby hospitals so that the facility is not bloated... with the little resources it may have," Motsoaledi said.

READ MORE: Limpopo midwives deliver 9 babies in the middle of a storm, with no electricity

Midwives were forced to deliver nine babies using cellphone torches and patients were evacuated to other hospitals due to the damage the storm caused.

Limpopo health spokesperson Neil Shikwambana told News24 the department wanted to avoid a situation where there was an overflow of patients at other hospitals because of the closure of Jane Furse Hospital.

Read more on:    aaron motsoaledi  |  limpopo  |  health
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Clifton beach controversy: Police, Public Protector asked to investigate PPA Security as clashes break out

47 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Panicked spaza shop owner flees from police vehicle
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Malmesbury 07:05 AM
Road name: N7

Cape Town 06:30 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Friday, December 28 2018-12-28 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 