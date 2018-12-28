Jane Furse Hospital partly reopened, but theatres not yet functional

Jane Furse Hospital near Burgersfort in Limpopo partly opened for patient admissions on Friday after being closed for more than a week.

This follows a storm that left the hospital flooded and damaged.

Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba and Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi assessed the hospital's readiness to readmit patients during an inspection on Friday and determined that parts of it were fit to reopen.

"By the end of our visit there today, two women were already admitted into the labour ward, and we expect that the hospital will continue to admit patients being cautious of its capacity it has for now," said Motsoaledi.

"Officials have now been instructed to start with transporting patients who were relocated to other hospitals during the closure back to the hospital, and we expect most services to be rendered as from now."

Motsoaledi warned that the facility's theatres were, however, not yet functional, but assured patients that work was underway to get them ready.

"One theatre needs to be worked on some more, while another just needs disinfecting and should be functional within a few days," Motsoaledi added.

Babies delivered by cellphone torchlight

The minister said that locals should expect that wards that were severely damaged will be reopened in phases, but assured them that all units would be functional by mid-January.

"I assure the communities that the hospital is ready for emergencies, especially heading into the New Year's Eve celebrations, where scores of casualties usually occur, and at the same time call on those less serious cases to be taken to nearby hospitals so that the facility is not bloated... with the little resources it may have," Motsoaledi said.

Midwives were forced to deliver nine babies using cellphone torches and patients were evacuated to other hospitals due to the damage the storm caused.

Limpopo health spokesperson Neil Shikwambana told News24 the department wanted to avoid a situation where there was an overflow of patients at other hospitals because of the closure of Jane Furse Hospital.