Janusz Walus does not deserve parole for the murder of Chris Hani - SACP

The SA Communist Party (SACP) on Wednesday said it had noted the decision on the application for parole brought by Janusz Walus, the "cold-blooded and unrehabilitated murderer of Comrade Chris Hani, SACP General Secretary at the time he was murdered".

Justice Minister Michael Masutha made the announcement in Pretoria on Wednesday, News24 reported.



Walus is currently serving a life sentence at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre. He assassinated Hani in 1993.



"Placement of offender on parole is not granted. It is directed that a further profile be directed within six months of this decision for my consideration," said Masutha.

This was because there was contradicting information in psychological reports, which made it difficult to determine whether Walus should be placed on parole, Masutha said.

'No remorse'

According to the SACP, "the convicted murderer asserts that he has no remorse for murdering Chris Hani the Communist, but claims to be having remorse for murdering Chris Hani the husband and father, as if Chris Hani the Communist was not the same Chris Hani the husband and father whom he murdered".

The SACP said it strongly condemned the "unremorseful and unrehabilitated murderer, Janusz Walus".

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria gave Masutha 120 days to reconsider releasing Walus on parole.



Walus's attorney, Julian Knight, said that in September last year, Judge Selby Baqwa gave the minister until early January to reconsider Walus's parole, taking into account all relevant information, including comments by Walus, Hani's widow, Limpho Hani, and the SACP.



Masutha told the media on Wednesday that the deadline was extended as he only received submissions from the SACP and the Hani family on January 9.

The SACP said it would continue to legally fight for justice for Chris Hani.

"Chris Hani the Communist was indivisibly Chris Hani the husband and father.. murder remains unjustifiable, whether it is the murder of a Communist or a husband and father.



"Chris Hani chose to become a Communist and embarked in the liberation struggle for human, socioeconomic and political rights which had to be and are now accordingly enshrined in our country's Constitution," the SACP said.

"Walus does not deserve parole. He remains a danger in our society. What he deserves is to rot in jail for so long as he tries to justify the murder of Chris Hani, and for so long as all the circumstances surrounding the murder have not been fully disclosed or uncovered."

Conservative Party MP Clive Derby-Lewis, who supplied the weapon Walus used to kill Hani, was sentenced to death for the murder in October 1993, along with the Polish immigrant. Their death sentences were commuted to life imprisonment in November 2000.



Derby-Lewis was later released on medical parole suffering from lung cancer. He died in November 2016 at his home in Pretoria.

SACP welcomes the decision



SACP second deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila told News24 on Wednesday that they welcome the denial of parole by Masutha based on evidence by professionals.



"We know this man said he will kill again," said Mapaila.



"He isn't remorseful and he doesn't realise the damage that he caused to the country, not only to the Hani family."



Mapaila added that a man such as Walus should not be allowed in public and that until he has been properly corrected he should remain incarcerated, not like the "vindictive" Derby-Lewis who was released and then made a video saying that he would do it all again.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter