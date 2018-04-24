Jason Rohde back in the dock

The trial of property mogul Jason Rohde, who is accused of the murder of his wife Susan, is expected to continue in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

Susan was found dead in the bathroom of the suite they shared at Spier wine estate in Stellenbosch.

He had been attending the annual Sotheby's conference in his capacity as CEO of Geffen International Realty Franchises and his wife accompanied him.

Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe will have to decide whether Susan was murdered and her suicide staged, or whether she used the cord of a curling iron to hang herself from a hook behind the door of the bathroom in their suite.

Hours before she was found dead, the Rohdes had argued about a relationship he had with a fellow estate agent.

The court has already heard that this put strain on their marriage and that both sought counselling.

Rohde has pleaded not guilty to the murder.