Jason Rohde faces judgment day for alleged murder of wife

The Western Cape High Court is on Thursday expected to deliver judgment in the case of alleged wife killer Jason Rohde.

Rohde is accused of the murder of Susan Rohde at the Spier Wine farm during a work function in July 2016.

However, he claims that Susan committed suicide by hanging herself, while the State has argued that he staged the suicide.

READ: Jason Rohde would have had to be like Hannibal Lecter, if the State's version is true - defence

During the trial, prosecutor Louis van Niekerk put it that Rohde had smothered his wife with a cushion as it was "the only way to shut her up".

Van Niekerk also argued that Rohde then tried to stage a suicide by dragging her body to the bathroom and using an electric cord to hang her from a hook on the back of the door.

Choreographed

On Tuesday, during closing arguments, Van Niekerk said Rohde's recollection of the couple's last verbal argument was a "carefully crafted choreography", "an extremely controlled version and [he had a] remarkable good recollection of the minute data of the physical altercation with the deceased".

READ Rohde trial: State pathologist 'let himself down completely', defence argues

Meanwhile the defence Graham van der Spuy during his closing arguments on Wednesday said Rohde would either have to be "Superman" or "Hannibal Lecter" to execute his wife's murder and staged suicide in the manner that the State suggested.

Van der Spuy countered that if a witness was good, they were accused of being choreographed.

"If you make mistakes, you are bad... We expect him to count the number of coils around his wife's neck when he's holding her dead body in his hands," he commented in disbelief.

Spuy said Rohde should be acquitted of because the evidence "overwhelmingly" pointed to his client's version that he discovered his wife Susan had taken her life in the hotel's bathroom in 2016.

He said there was an absence of incriminating evidence that was usually found in murder cases.



KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter