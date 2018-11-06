 

Jason Rohde has a habit of lying – State cautions court

2018-11-06 20:42

Jenna Etheridge

Jason Rohde. (File photo: Gys Visser)

Jason Rohde. (File photo: Gys Visser)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments in Rohde trial - was it suicide or murder?

2018-11-06 10:19

Did a heartbroken Susan Rohde end her own life in the bathroom of a fancy winelands hotel in July 2016 or did her husband Jason violently cut her life short? Closing arguments will be presented in the Western Cape High Court. Watch live.WATCH

The fact that businessman Jason Rohde could so easily lie about his affair meant that he could do the same in court about how his wife, Susan Rohde, died, the State said on Tuesday.

During closing arguments, prosecutor Louis van Niekerk told the Western Cape High Court that it should be cautious in accepting Jason's version of how he found his wife's body in a hotel room in 2016, over the version of hotel maintenance worker Desmond Daniels.

He said that Daniels was just doing his job in opening the locked bathroom door, while Jason was accused of his wife's murder.

READ: Susan Rohde was a fighter and had more than her marriage to live for - State during closing arguments

Jason had also openly admitted during testimony about his affair with colleague Jolene Alterskye that he was capable of ongoing deception and lies, Van Niekerk said.

"He is in a habit to lie and tone down things and the court must certainly take this into account when weighing up the versions of the accused and Desmond Daniels'."

When Van Niekerk accused Jason of lying during his testimony, Jason had told him: "I've admitted that I didn't tell the truth about my adultery, but as I've also said before being an adulterer doesn't make you a murderer, sir."

Accused 'snapped'

He has pleaded not guilty to killing his wife and staging her suicide.

The defence maintains that Susan used a ligature to end her life or had a failed parasuicide attempt.

Van Niekerk, however, sketched a scenario on Tuesday where Jason "snapped" and killed his wife to silence her.

He said Jason panicked and could not hang his wife completely because of her weight so he placed a single cord around her neck and she was partially suspended.

This tied in with the evidence of Daniels, he said, who testified that he found Susan in that position on the floor.

"After he came in and left, Jason panicked further... and thought he must use the cord in a different fashion and that is why we found both strings hanging."

Body distorted by first autopsy

He told Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe that Jason still could not explain material differences between his and Daniels' versions, such as: Susan being completely naked; her gown being inside out; how he held her; how tight the noose/knot was; and whether the cord was a single or double strand.

Next in the prosecutor's sights was Dr Reggie Perumal, the defence's forensic pathologist who did a second autopsy days after the first one by State pathologist Dr Akmal Coetzee-Khan.

He said Perumal's observations should be within the context of the pathologist receiving a body which had been distorted by the first autopsy and had stitches in the neck area.

Weight should be added to Coetzee-Khan's findings on the thyroid cartilage in that area, he said.

"Dr Khan was there first-hand and there was no evidence of an incision. He observed a fracture. He was there and it was fresh. Not much pressure is needed to smother a person with a pillow."

The State believed the testimony of the defence's second forensic pathologist, Dr Izak Loftus, should also be treated with caution as he worked from photographs of the body only.

Defence to submit closing arguments

"I would submit, with greatest respect, he is biased towards the accused's version", Van Niekerk said.

Van Niekerk also argued that it was inconceivable that Susan could have sustained all her abrasions and injuries from a simple fall, as stated by her husband. 

Coming to the end of his argument, he said the reason why there were differences in the pathologists' testimonies was because the suicide was staged.

"All of the evidence together points to the fact that she did not hang herself, she was placed there".

Jason's lawyer Graham van der Spuy will submit his closing argument on Wednesday.

Read more on:    jason ­rohde  |  susan rohde  |  cape town  |  courts

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Former Durban cop accused of murdering wife granted bail of R50 000

2018-11-06 20:12

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Trail runner encounters caracal on Table Mountain
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:28 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:28 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, November 6 53 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 