Jason Rohde: 'If it wasn't for my disgusting behaviour, Susan would still be alive today'

Businessman Jason Rohde on Monday blamed himself for his
wife's death, saying his affair with Jolene Alterskye destroyed her and their
family.
"My conduct has ripped my family apart. It has
devastated my family and I know if it wasn't for my disgusting behaviour, Susan
would still be alive today," he testified in the Western Cape High Court.
He took the stand as the first defence witness in his murder
trial.
Follow the Live Stream
Rohde took the court through his and Susan's 23-year
marriage, saying it was good overall.
"We had our ups and downs like any marriage would have.
We could get into some awful verbal altercations. We were both to blame. Never
once did I physically attack, strike or strangle my wife ever."
Affair
Jason first met Alterskye in 2013. At a work dinner two
years later, he realised he was physically attracted to her.
At the end of 2015, he invited her out for a drink while he
was in Cape Town.
Their relationship developed into a physical, intimate one,
he said.
They would meet up in different locations and he would make
a lot of excuses to fly to Cape Town so he could see her.
He did not think Susan knew about the affair, because she would
have confronted him.
Their relationship continued until February 27, 2016, when
Susan discovered a Valentine's card that Jolene had secretly put in his
luggage.
"Susan confronted me with the card while I was in
study. My initial reaction was shock and [I was] scared. I tried to deny it and
said it was an anonymous card that I got. After 30 minutes, I realised there
was no point in denying it because I had been caught."
'Absolutely berserk'
Rohde says his wife went "absolutely berserk" and
could not believe he would do something like this after so many years together.
They locked themselves in the bathroom and she made him call
Jolene to end the affair.
Jolene wrote a 3-4 page letter and sent it to him. His wife
made notes on the letter with questions that she had.
She also made him keep a copy of the letter so he could be
reminded of his "dishonest" behaviour, he said.
"It [the affair] absolutely consumed Susan. She wouldn't
sleep. She wouldn't eat. She would go back into my diary and I would have to
explain everything to her," he said.
"She would phone me five to fifteen times a day. When I
got home, I would have to give my phone to her."
Every day started and ended with talking about Jolene, he
said.
Rohde 'felt himself withdrawing' from Susan
Shortly after discovering the affair, Susan flew to Cape
Town to confront Jolene.
She did not end up doing so but visited all the places her
husband and Jolene had visited.
She took photos and sent them to him.
"She [Susan] just couldn't get her head around how
deceitful I had been to her."
He said the more intense Susan got, the more he felt himself
pulling away.
"I knew I should be embracing her, but felt myself
withdrawing, being emotionally distant from her."
The trial continues.