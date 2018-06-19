 

Jason Rohde murder trial: Forensic pathologist to take centre stage as State begins cross-examination

2018-06-19 05:20

Christina Pitt

Jason Rohde is cross-examined during his trial for the murder of his wife Susan Rohde at the Western Cape High Court on May 31, 2018.

Jason Rohde is cross-examined during his trial for the murder of his wife Susan Rohde at the Western Cape High Court on May 31, 2018. Picture: Gallo

WATCH LIVE: Pathologist continues testifying in Rohde trial

2018-06-07 11:44

Pathologist Dr Reggie Perumal continues testifying in the murder trial of Jason Rohde. Watch live.WATCH

The State advocate prosecuting businessman Jason Rohde for murder is expected to cross-examine forensic pathologist Dr Reggie Perumal in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

Rohde is accused of murdering his wife, Susan, who was found hanging from a hook behind a Spier hotel bathroom door in 2016, while the couple were attending a conference.

He was arrested at his home in Bryanston, Johannesburg shortly after and has been charged with murder and the obstruction of justice for allegedly staging her suicide.

Perumal previously testified that Susan's injuries were consistent with ligature strangulation, in other words hanging. 

He also said that the State pathologist missed a number of things while performing the first autopsy on Susan and made some "rookie mistakes" in his observations relating to the Spier hotel bathroom.

Rohde maintains that Susan committed suicide.

Last week. Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe would not allow forensic psychiatrist Dr Larissa Panieri-Peter to complete her testimony.

Salie-Hlophe said Panieri-Peter's report was objectionable in many respects.

"Her report repeats evidence already placed before court and goes far beyond the scope, expertise and role of the witness."

She said that the forensic psychiatrist had taken on the role of the court, which had to determine whether Susan's death was a suicide or homicide.

Panieri-Peter was immediately excused from the stand.

