 

Jason Rohde's ex-lover denies plans to welcome him home after bail victory - report

2019-12-21 16:27
Jolene Alterskye. (Facebook)

Jolene Alterskye. (Facebook)

The former lover of convicted wife killer Jason Rohde says she was never lined up to be part of a welcoming party set to greet him upon his release from prison this week, the Saturday Star is reporting.

Speaking exclusively to the weekly newspaper, Jolene Alterskye said picking up Rohde from Drakenstein Prison was "never even discussed".

She added that she "never would" pick him up, saying it was "a private family moment".

On Wednesday, Netwerk24 revealed that Alterskye had visited in the former real estate agency boss several times in Pollsmoor Prison and later in Drakenstein.

It reported that she first visited him in March this year, with the last visit coming earlier this week.

Netwerk24 said Alterskye was expected to welcome Rohde when he was released from Drakenstein after the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned a Western Cape High Court decision denying him bail.

Alterskye confirmed the visits to the Saturday Star, but denied she was ever planning to meet him at the prison's gates.

She also reiterated that she was no longer Rohde's lover, saying they were "just friends".

"Mainly my visits were to make sure [whether] Jason was dead or alive."

Rohde was granted R200 000 bail and he also had to offer a further R1m guarantee.

In February, the high court sentenced Rohde to an effective 20 years in prison for killing his wife Susan and staging her suicide in Stellenbosch in 2016. He was convicted in November last year.

Alterskye is facing her own legal troubles over comments she made about the judge who convicted Rohde and the two police officers who led the investigation against him.

She will appear in court in January to face three counts of crimen injuria.

In a Facebook comment, she claimed detective sergeants Marlon Appollis and Stephen Adams "did nothing but lie". She later deleted the comment.

Later, she insinuated in a text message that Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe acted together with the state.

She later apologised for the message, saying she had been under "intense media and public scrutiny".

