Jason Rohde's former girlfriend faces possible contempt case

Jolene Alterskye, the former girlfriend of convicted killer Jason Rohde, faces the possibility of a contempt of court case over comments she made about his trial, and later apologised for.

Rohde was sentenced in February to an effective 20 years in jail for killing his wife Susan, which he is directly taking to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

After the sentencing, Alterskye slammed the detectives involved in his investigation, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the justice system and Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe.



In a text message, she accused the State and judge of being on the "same team" and cast doubt on the integrity of the investigation, the Weekend Argus reported.

In response to a Facebook post by the police, congratulating the investigating officers sergeants Marlon Appollis and Stephen Adams for their professional successes, she accused them of lying, raiding her home and having to give them "whiskey pay-offs" to get her confiscated goods back.

Alterskye later "apologised unreservedly" for her comments, according to YOU.

Netwerk24 reported this week that Judge President John Hlophe allegedly wrote to Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Rodney de Kock to ask that Alterkskye be criminally investigated and charged with contempt of court.

Approached to confirm this, Hlophe said "no comment" on Thursday morning.

De Kock's office said that it did not comment on correspondence it entered into or received.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut confirmed that "the circumstances surrounding a contempt of court case, relating to the Jason Rohde trial is under investigation".

He said no one had been arrested or charged yet.