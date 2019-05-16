 

JB Marks council rejects North West govt's decision to place the municipality under administration

2019-05-16 22:15

Canny Maphanga

North West Premier Job Mokgoro. (Gallo Images, file)

North West Premier Job Mokgoro. (Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The JB Marks municipality has rejected the North West provincial executive committee's decision to place it under administration.

"Yes, indeed it is true that JB Marks council took a decision to reject the MEC's letter to put us under administration on the basis that we were not consulted and also our municipality is financially stable and no service delivery is compromised," mayoral spokesperson Victor Boqo told News24 on Thursday.

North West premier's office spokesperson Vuyisile Ngesi confirmed the decision to News24 on Tuesday.

A letter seen by News24 from the office of the North West Local Government MEC to the JB Marks mayoral office, shows that the decision was taken on May 2 and the mayor's office was informed of the decision on May 6.

Reasons behind the decision are not listed in the letter, News24 earlier reported.

ALSO READ: JB Marks Municipality in the North West placed under administration

The council is of the view that it is the highest decision maker and therefore there is "no municipality that has been placed under administration".

"The decision of the department has procedural flaws when they put us under administration.

"Council is the highest decision maker and as far as we are concerned we are not under administration," Boqo explained.

Council has since instructed its Executive Mayor Kgotso Khumalo to engage North West Premier Job Mokgoro and the MEC regarding the council's decision as well as to get a report why the municipality, which includes Potchefstroom and Ventersdorp, was placed under administration "without proper consultations".

Read more on:    mahikeng
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SA drug mule caught with cocaine in her dreadlocks has sentence reduced in Thailand prison

2019-05-16 21:43

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One jackpot winner in tonight's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-16 21:44 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 