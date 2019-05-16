JB Marks council rejects North West govt's decision to place the municipality under administration

The JB Marks municipality has rejected the North West provincial executive committee's decision to place it under administration.

"Yes, indeed it is true that JB Marks council took a decision to reject the MEC's letter to put us under administration on the basis that we were not consulted and also our municipality is financially stable and no service delivery is compromised," mayoral spokesperson Victor Boqo told News24 on Thursday.

North West premier's office spokesperson Vuyisile Ngesi confirmed the decision to News24 on Tuesday.

A letter seen by News24 from the office of the North West Local Government MEC to the JB Marks mayoral office, shows that the decision was taken on May 2 and the mayor's office was informed of the decision on May 6.

Reasons behind the decision are not listed in the letter, News24 earlier reported.

The council is of the view that it is the highest decision maker and therefore there is "no municipality that has been placed under administration".

"The decision of the department has procedural flaws when they put us under administration.

"Council is the highest decision maker and as far as we are concerned we are not under administration," Boqo explained.

Council has since instructed its Executive Mayor Kgotso Khumalo to engage North West Premier Job Mokgoro and the MEC regarding the council's decision as well as to get a report why the municipality, which includes Potchefstroom and Ventersdorp, was placed under administration "without proper consultations".